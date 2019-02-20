Former MP is appointed chair of Borders Citizens Advice

Calum Kerr, former MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirkshire has been appointed as the Independent Chair of Borders Citizens Advice Consortium.

Kerr, who was MP from 2015-17 and who served as a voluntary director of Citizens Advice Direct said: “It’s a real honour to be appointed as the independent chair of the Borders Citizens Advice Consortium. At a time when austerity continues to have a detrimental impact on many families and people in the Borders, it’s a privilege to be involved with an organisation that does vital work supporting those that need help.

“With local authorities under pressure and resources stretched, I’m committed to ensuring that families and people who need help, get the help they need.