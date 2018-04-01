Tea tasting on National Tea Day, Saturday, April 14, will be part of the first Thinking Without Borders ‘Food for Thought conference at Duns Volunteer Hall.

Tea tasting, including the tea based health drink Kombucha made by an Eyemouth company, and Derek Jane’s account Eyemouth’s 18th century tea smuggling at Gunsgreen House will be part of the day (10am to 4.30pm).

The keynote speaker is Professor Barry Smith, director of the Institute of Philosophy at the University of London, who will challenge our ideas about taste.

Chris Walton, managing partners of Peelham Farm, a multi-award winning 680 acre organic farm at Foulden, will raise two key questions – the impact of our changing environment and the economics of food production.

Fi Martynoga, will speak about wild food foraging, giving a brief illustrated survey of foodstuffs available in Scotland since the Mesolithic period and

anthropologist Dr Janet Star key, will talk about how the philosophy of Good Taste of the Scottish Enlightenment, as expounded by David Hume

The day concludes with the David Hume Dinner at Chirnside Hall hotel. Booking details atwww.thinkingwithoutborders.org.uk or email thinkingwb2018@gmail.com