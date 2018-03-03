Food festival at Floors

The Great British Food Festival visits Floors Castle this year.
The Great British Food Festival takes place in 12 venues across the UK this summer, including Floors Castle, Kelso.

The line-up visiting the Borders on September 8 and 9, includes over 50 Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, kids cookery lessons, great live music, a ‘Cake Off’ competition and ‘Men v Food’ challenges.

The chef demonstration area hosts a headline name throughout the event, with Julia Chernogorova (Great British Bake Off 2017) taking the main stage twice a day. Alongside the celebrity chefs, some of the best regional talent will be showcasing their skills and in-house forager, Adele Nozdar, will lead small groups around the estate searching for wild foods.

Tier one tickets available on greatbritishfoodfestival.com with 50% off at the moment.