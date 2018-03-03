Food festival at Floors

The Great British Food Festival takes place in 12 venues across the UK this summer, including Floors Castle, Kelso.

The line-up visiting the Borders on September 8 and 9, includes over 50 Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, kids cookery lessons, great live music, a ‘Cake Off’ competition and ‘Men v Food’ challenges.

The chef demonstration area hosts a headline name throughout the event, with Julia Chernogorova (Great British Bake Off 2017) taking the main stage twice a day. Alongside the celebrity chefs, some of the best regional talent will be showcasing their skills and in-house forager, Adele Nozdar, will lead small groups around the estate searching for wild foods.

Tier one tickets available on greatbritishfoodfestival.com with 50% off at the moment.