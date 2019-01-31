Flowers of remembrance

Holocaust Memorial Day, Sunday, January 27, saw flowers laid at Coldstream’s war memorial to remember the 10 million civilians who died during World War 2.

Those taking part in the act of remembrance - Tommy Kline, Ray Dodd, Terry Howson, Lesley Brookfield, Poppy Russell and 11 year old Archie Russell who laid the flowers - all either live or work in Coldstream.

Terry Howson, whose family came to Scotland from Poland, explained: “The Holocaust is associated in people’s minds mainly with the six million Jews who perished under Hitler’s regime but the death toll was far wider - gypsies, communists, homosexuals and lesbians, Poles, Russians, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the physically disabled, the mentally ill and people with learning difficulties.

“We are shocked and saddened by the images from those times yet we do not learn from them. The carnage and death continues to this day, through Korea, Vietnam, Rwanda, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Palestine, Syria and the Yemen.

“As we watch the rise of the far-right and the xenophobia it encourages we must take stock and try to stem the tide of inhumanity which threatens to come back to the fore.

“My grand-parents came to Scotland on their way to New York from Warsaw in 1929. A series of illnesses forced them to put off the journey. They settled in Glasgow, for which I am eternally grateful - had they stayed they would have been exterminated at Treblinka with all their immediate family, and secondly had they not left Warsaw I would never have existed.”