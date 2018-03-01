Floors has the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie family day out

This summer the stunning Floors Castle, Kelso hosts the Great British Food Festival for the first time.

The event, over the weekend of September 8-9, promises to be a foodie feast.

The line-up includes over fifty Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, kids cookery lessons, great live music, a ‘Cake Off’ competition and ‘Men v Food’ challenges.

The Chef Demo area hosts a headline name throughout the event, with Julia Chernogorova (Great British Bake Off 2017) taking the main stage twice a day. Alongside the celeb chefs, some of the best regional talent will be showcasing their skills; so from baking tips to fine dining know-how the demo theatre is the place to be for any budding chef. On top of cooking up treats on the demo stages, Julia will be judging the popular Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers compete head to head in two baking categories (see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for details and to enter), and best of all the public get to try every entry!

Julia said ‘I love doing the demos and I’m also really looking forward to seeing the ‘cake off’, its great to try all the cakes the public bring in, it sounds great fun! Any member of public who brings along a cake to be judged also gets free entry to the festival.

A popular addition to the programme of events has been the in-house Forager, Adele Nozdar, who leads small groups around the estate searching for wild foods. The walks take place daily and can be booked in advance or on the day. Adele usual finds some fabulous and unusual treats from the wild products she has foraged throughout the day. A real eye opener!

There is entertainment for all the family throughout the weekend, including kid’s cookery lessons, free circus skills, as well as some children’s rides. There will be fantastic live music on both days, with a play list packed full of top local bands and artists, so you can do some shopping, grab some food and then have a well earned relax with a local beer (or two) listening to some great live entertainment.

Tier one tickets are available on greatbritishfoodfestival.com with 50% off at the moment. Bring a blanket and sit out for the day enjoying great food and drink, live music and beautiful surroundings. The perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out for the whole family.