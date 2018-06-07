Five vans parked in Eyemouth broken into and tools stolen

Police are appealing for the public’s help following the theft of power tools in the Eyemouth area.

Five reported incidents took place overnight on Tuesday, June 5, into Wednesday 6 June from vehicles that were parked in the Queens Road, Gunsgreen Crescent, Brown’s Bank and Buss Craig Place areas.

The vehicles were all entered and power tools were taken from within.

The stolen items include drills, battery amps, angle grinders and multi-tools, which have an estimated five-figure sum value.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “This has been a brazen theft of tools from tradespeople who need this equipment to carry out their jobs.

“Those responsible have taken away the ability for the victims to work, which they rely on for their livelihoods.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Eyemouth area overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning to report this to us as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who has seen, or been offered, any power tools in the recent days is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 0543 of 6 June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.