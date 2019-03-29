Five-star success for students

Hot on the success of the Doddie Weir charity dinner, four Borders College students are heading to Perthshire for a two-week work placement at the internationally renowned Gleneagles Hotel.

Billy Brogan from Birgham and Hannah Finnie from Duns, who are both Level 3 Diploma in Food and Beverage Service Supervision students, will be joined by Ann Letham from Coldstream and Angus Levell from Bonchester, who are studying NVQ 3 in Professional Cookery.

The students successfully completed interviews for their placements via Skype, where they were quizzed on their course at Borders College, as well as their hopes and aspirations for the future.

Billy and Hannah will be working front of house in all the food and beverage areas of the hotel and taking part in the preparation and service of functions within the hotel, while Ann and Angus will be working with executive sous chef Gavin Roche in the kitchen, preparing food for some of the hundreds of guests staying and eating at the hotel.

Gleneagles usually only takes students on placements of no less than six months but the students are following in the footsteps of catering and hospitality lecturer Robbie Bunton who enjoyed a week-long placement with Michelin-star chef Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles Hotel in 2017, after being awarded a Craft Scholarship through HIT (Hospitality Industry Trust).

