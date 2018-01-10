Five men charged with hare coursing

Police arrested and charged five men in connection with hare coursing offences alleged to have taken place in the Duns and Gifford area last Thursday.

Members of the public alerted the police when they suspected that hare coursing was taking place on Thursday, January 4, and officers were assisted by colleagues from the National Wildlife Crime Unit who helped trace those believed to be involved.

The case against the five men, aged 24, 47,48, 50 and 57 remains active, pending further enquiries.

Officers remained vigilant in area over the weekend after receiving information about a possible hare coursing event known as the Fir Cup being planned to take place there.

PC Andy Loughlin, wildlife crime officer for Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “Anyone taking part in this illegal hare coursing competition runs the risk of prosecution, along with having their dogs and vehicles seized.

“We will be working closely with our partners and the local communities to ensure any person involved in this barbaric act is dealt with robustly.”

Contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.