Fishing for Litter’s environment award

The team of Scottish fishing boats that play their part in reducing marine pollution in Europe’s seas won the Scottish Rural Awards 2019 conservation and environment award.

Eyemouth fishermen are among the 300+ fishing boats from 18 harbours around Scotland’s coast who are registered with the Fishing for Litter campaign.

Between them they have collected over 1250 tonnes of marine litter from the seas as part of the campaign which started in Denmark and has been operating in Scottish waters since 2004.

Their efforts were recognised at last week’s awards ceremony at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh.