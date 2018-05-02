Fishing charity is on a mission

The number of fishermen lost at sea in the last decade has been highlighted by the Fishermen’s Mission in a campaign launched last week.

Called the 100in10 Campaign, the Fishermen’s Mission is looking to raise awareness of the dangers of being a fisherman and the devastating impact on families and communities when fishermen are lost at sea.

They are asking people to buy a pair of yellow fishermen’s wellies (with their logo attached) from them. For every pair sold a yellow ribbon will be tied to the flagpole outside their head office in Hampshire and when they have sold 100 pairs a photograph will be released nationally as the charity tries to raise awareness of the dangers our fishermen face daily.

Fishermen’s Mission port officer Supt Claire McIntosh, who covers Berwickshire, Northumberland and East Lothian, said: “The work of the Fishermen’s Mission is as necessary today as ever.

“Our vital services and support provides practical, financial and pastoral help to local fishermen, both active and retired, and their families, as well as a 24/7 emergency response for accidents or illness at sea.

“We are the only charity that solely works with fishermen and we will help anyone who works aboard a UK fishing boat. I would urge any fisherman who thinks that we might be able to help to get in touch.”

The Eyemouth based Fishermen’s Mission building was closed in 2012 and has now been converted into an arts, entertainment and meeting venue but despite the lack of premises the Fishermen’s Mission service is still very active in Eyemouth.

As port officer Claire covers all harbours from Craster, including Berwick, Eyemouth, St Abbs, Cove, and up through East Lothian and Midlothian and can be contacted 24 hours a day on 07917 754 528,or at eyemouthcentre@fishermensmission.org.uk

To be part of the 100in10 Campaign go to www.fishermensmission.org.uk; email 100in10@fishermensmission.org.uk or call 0800 6341020.