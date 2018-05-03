First common ride of 2018 is at Berwick

More than 50 horses and riders are expected to take part in Berwick’s annual Riding of the Bounds on Saturday, marking the start of the common riding season in the Borders and north Northumberland.

Rebecca Allan, who will lead the cavalcade on their way as chief marshal, said: “It is an honour to have been chosen to be chief marshal for 2018 and I cannot believe that in two days we will be riding the Bounds.

“I am looking forward to Saturday, although a little nervous too. It will be a huge privilege to carry the town flag down the high street with the cavalcade behind me. I hope everyone has a fantastic day.”

Rebecca experienced the occasion as right hand man last year and enjoyed representing the town at festivals and common ridings across the Borders.

“It was a fantastic first year in office,” she said. “I cannot believe how quickly last summer went. Thank you to all the other towns for making me feel so welcome. I have made some great friends and fantastic memories.”

The event is organised by Berwick Riders Association and Rebecca thanked all those who support it.

“A huge amount of time and effort goes into making the Riding of the Bounds a success,” she said. “I would like to thank the whole committee, our sponsors, friends and all other supporters. Without you all the Riding of the Bounds would not be a success. Also a big thank you must go to last year’s chief marshal Bethany Innes and left hand man Rachel Martin.

“When bounds day comes around I hope to make everyone proud, especially my family and my friends.

“I am very lucky to have two fantastic girls by my side this summer, Bethany Innes left hand and Courtnay Grey right hand. We will have a fantastic summer visiting all the other border towns and celebrating their different traditions.”