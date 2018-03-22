First Borders Localities Bid Fund winners are announced

The successful bidders for the first phase of Scottish Borders Council’s new community funding pot have been announced.

In Berwickshire eleven community projects were fighting for a share of the £45,000 available and the four that have been successful are: Friends of Duns Primary School (£29,000); Duns Amateur Swimming Club (£650); Connect Berwickshire Youth Project (£6,000); Duns & District Men’s Shed (£7,300).

Members of the public voted last month for which community projects should receive cash from the new funding pot and across the region nearly 16,000 people voted either online or through paper ballots across five areas, over £200,000 available across the Borders.