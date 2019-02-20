Final Todlaw houses underway

Work has started on the fourth and final phase of Berwickshire Housing Association’s housing development at Todlaw, Duns.

When the final 27 houses are built it will bring the total number of new energy efficient and affordable homes to 87, and it is hoped that the homes will be ready to hand over to tenants in early 2020.

In this latest phase of the Todlaw project, 11 flats and 16 houses will be built by Hart Builders (Edinburgh) Ltd.

One of the flats will be fully accessible for anyone with disabilities and all the new homes are designed with level entrance paths and wider internal doors making them accessible for wheelchair users to visit.

There will be six three-bedroomed five-person houses, eight two-bedroomed four-person houses, one three-bedroomed six-person houses and one four-bedroomed six-person house.

All houses and flats will have energy efficient gas heating with the flats meeting the ‘gold standard’ for energy performance and the houses the silver standard.

Included in the plans is an area of ground which is classed as ‘meadowlands’ and BHA are looking at the possibility of joining forces with local community groups who may be interested in creating an orchard or perhaps allotments.

Although based in Edinburgh, Hart Builders are helping the local economy by using Borders contractors where possible including: A.S. Crawford Groundworks Ltd (groundworks), Scott and Foggon (electrical and photovoltaics), Blacklock and Douglas (roughcasting and plasterwork), Teviotdale Plumbing and Heating (plumbing), Ray Sutherland Roofing Contractors Ltd (roof coverings) and John Laidlaw and Son (scaffolding).

With demand for an affordable home to rent continuing to be high Berwickshire Housing Association set itself a target to build approximately 100 new homes for social rent by 2020.

Hart Builders have recently completed 30 new homes at Acredale in Eyemouth, most of them have now been let out and tenants are starting to move in. And the company is currently building 25 homes at Chirnside for Berwickshire Housing Association.

Last year, BHA’s chief executive Helen Forsyth said: “As well as the new homes we plan to build over the next few years, income from our community wind farm will also give us a real opportunity to grow our housing stock over the longer term, and finally start to meet the huge demand for high quality affordable housing in our area.”