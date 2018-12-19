Fewer GP practices and longer patient lists

Over the past decade NHS Borders has lost two GP practices and practice patient lists have increased by 12% from 4633 in 2008 to 2170 this year.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP, Rachael Hamilton has repeatedly raised the issue of a shortage of GPs and expanding practice lists in the Scottish Parliament.

In response to the new figures, Ms Hamilton said: “The lack of GP practices directly affects waiting times and this can then force people into Accident and Emergency, putting pressure on these already stretched services. With NHS Borders at Stage Four, 11 years of mismanagement of our NHS by the SNP and the increasing tax divergence north of the Border, it is now taking its toll.”