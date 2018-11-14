Fatalities on Borders roads increase

The number of people killed or seriously injured on Borders roads has risen by nearly 50%, new figures show.

A report from Police Scotland reveals that between April and September 2017, 32 people were killed or seriously injured on the region’s roads.

However, that figure has risen to 47 for the same period in 2018.

The report, submitted to Scottish Borders Council’s police, fire and rescue and safer communities board, explains the doubling of fatalities stems from motorcycle crashes: “It is disappointing to see the 100% increase in fatalities in the Scottish Borders.

“Six of these accidents relate to motorcycles, four of the riders reside outwith the Scottish Borders and were passing through the area.

“It is hoped that the motorcycle programme introduced into Drivewise this year and the current interest in rolling out Drivewise in other council areas will positively impact these figures going forward.”

Drivewise Borders, a partnership consisting of Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, Scottish Borders Council, Institute of Advanced Motorists, and Cleland Volvo, aims to improve driving skills in under 17 year olds, 17-25 year olds and over 65 year olds, and the report says it has “positively influenced the behaviour of over 1,000 residents”.

The report emphasises reducing road accidents and casualties within the Borders through prevention and through influencing drivers’ behaviour using speed checks, road engineering, targeted patrols of areas notorious for anti-social driving, placing life-size cutouts of police officers on road sides, working with Scottish Fire and Rescue on ways to prevent motorcycle accidents and educating drivers and horse riders about safety on our roads.