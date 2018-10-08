Fatal road accident near Coldstream

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A6112 just north of Coldstream.

The incident happened near Lennel around 11.25am on Sunday, October 7, involving a “D” registered 1984 model blue Honda VFR motorbike travelling north and a white Volkswagen Polo travelling south.

The 54-year-old driver of the motorbike was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Ross Drummond said: “This was a serious road traffic collision in which a 54-year-old man sadly lost his life and my sincere condolences go to his family and friends.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who witnessed this, or who saw the motorcycle beforehand, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 1726 of 7th October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.