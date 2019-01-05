Fatal accident on the way to Kelso Races

Kelso’s final race day of 2018 was hit by tragedy when one man died and 23 were injured on their way to the race course on Saturday, December 29.

Ross Jones Barker, aged 50, from East Lothian. died after the mini bus he was travelling in to Kelso overturned on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon around 10.50am. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 23 other men also on board, aged between 24 and 75, and 14 were taken to Borders General Hospital, eight to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow. Six remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions until 9pm to allow the Road Policing Unit to conduct investigations and for the vehicle to be recovered. An investigation remains underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division said: “This has been an outing among friends and associates which has turned into tragedy. Our sympathies are with Ross’ family and our thoughts also remain with all those injured and their families.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, who provided vital help in responding to this incident. We’re also very grateful to the NHS, Scottish Borders Council and the public for their support.”

Jonathan Garratt, managing director of Kelso Racecourse, said, “Our sadness deepens as more facts emerge regarding the fatal vehicle accident. We will work with the individuals involved, at the appropriate time, to find a suitable way of paying our respects and helping those affected. In the meantime, we hold them all in our thoughts.”