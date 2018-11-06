Farne Salmon welcomes local politicians

The challenges facing Farne Salmon as we get closer to leaving the EU were discussed by management and local politicians last week.

Borders MP John Lamont and MSP Rachael Hamilton visited the Duns based Farne Salmon premises, which employs 700 people, to hear their future plans and the challenges they face.

On the agenda was Farne’s plans for the next few years including supplying major retailers like Tesco and now Waitrose. They also discussed the challenges - recruiting the right skill mix, transport links and preparations for leaving the EU.

Afterwards Mr Lamont said: “Farne Salmon has won a cabinet full of awards for being a good employer and supplier. It was great to hear that they are now working with both Tesco and Waitrose and have exciting plans for the future.”

Rachael Hamilton MSP said: “I will press the Scottish Government on issues raised on the visit, such as transportation issues and the need for more apprenticeships. It’s only right we see every opportunity for Borders businesses to thrive.”

Aileen Firth, resourcing manager at Farne Salmon added: “We had a very informative chat about many things including education, engaging with hard to reach groups, employment, local public transport and housing matters.”