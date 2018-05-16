Farne represents UK at European Awards

Duns-based Farne Salmon and Trout Ltd will be one of 11 companies representing the UK at the 2018 European Business Awards for the Environment.

The UK companies were put forward by the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce Environment Awards Forum. Ten of the 11 companies are from Scotland, all chosen for their success at the VIBES Awards, which are backed by Scottish Environment Protection Agency and the Scottish Government.

Farne Salmon’s innovative approach to invest in a recycling plant and turn a cost into a new income stream is seen as a good example of a business that works with its employees, community and supply chain to be more sustainable.

Farne Salmon monitor environmental and economical improvements on a daily and monthly basis. Charts track the company’s recycling of polystyrene, cardboard, plastic, food waste, and metal and their recycling programme now provides the company with approximately £60k profit a year.

Investment in the recycling plant has turned a cost into an income. In 2011-2012 waste disposal costs were £13,228; by 2015-2016 the income surplus was £63,701. Farne offer local businesses and the community a free disposal service for cardboard and polystyrene.

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham said: “Congratulations to these businesses who are using their creativity to come up with ways of reducing emissions and helping to show Scotland’s leadership on climate change.”

Terry A’Hearn, CEO of SEPA, said: “The scale of environmental challenge facing humanity is enormous, with a real urgency to act.

“Scottish businesses have recognised the economic opportunity, reflected in the fact over 90% of the UK delegation are from Scotland. I congratulate all of the nominated companies for reaching this stage of the EBAEs and wish them every success.”