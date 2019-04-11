Family unites for Joe’s Toes

An Earlston family have a busy few months ahead, running, cycling and party hosting to raise funds for a new memory making project with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The funds raised for Joe’s Toes will help CHAS buy the materials to make 3D baby hand and foot-casts, done in memory of Joe Briggs.

This type of memory making is offered by CHAS within the hospice, now taking it into the neonatal unit will give parents an opportunity to make precious lasting memories following the death of their baby.

In February 2018 Marie and Keith Briggs’ twin boys Thomas and Joseph were born eight weeks early, but sadly Joe was stillborn as a result of twin to twin transfusion syndrome. Tommy spent five weeks in Borders General Hospital special care baby unit and Simpsons neonatal intensive care unit at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, with Evelyn Rodger, Diana Nurse for CHAS supporting the family and helping them to take 3D casts of Joe’s feet.

Marie said: “Joe’s cast is now one of our most cherished possessions and to be able to physically touch, hold, see, something that was exactly his is so very precious.

The Briggs family’s fundraising group plan tackling the Tour de Lauder 89 mile cycle (an extra 11 miles added to go to Borders General Hospital), the Edinburgh half marathon, the Great North Run, the Loch Ness Marathon and hosting a ladies cocktail night.

To sponsor the Briggs family go to Everyday Hero page https://give.everydayhero.com/uk/joe-s-toes

Fiona Leslie, community fundraiser at CHAS, said: “Along with Marie and Evelyn, we are currently designing a beautiful box that families will be able to put their castings in to transport home and keep safe. We can’t thank Marie, Keith, their family and friends enough for taking on this awesome summer of fundraisers for this particularly special project.”