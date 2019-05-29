Fallago fund’s £1m milestone

Over £1m has been paid out to 58 Borders projects from the Fallago Environment Fund over the past five years - money from the Fallago Rig Wind Farm in the Lammermuirs.

The latest grants of £96,524 to five projects in the region bring the total amount to £1,054,102 that has gone to causes that enhance the region’s built, natural and cultural environment. The grants have often allowed the release of additional match-funding, bringing additional income streams for many of the regions projects.

Berwickshire projects to have benefited include: the Jim Clark Trust, Union Chain Bridge restoration, Coldstream Football Club, Gunsgreen House Trust, Eyemouth’s Widows and Bairns Bronze, Chirnside Community Centre, Ellem Fishing Club, Connect Berwickshire Youth Project, Westruther Village Hall, Westruther Community Amenities, Westruther Parent Council, Coldingham Priory Community Archaeology, Lennel Kirk, Coldstream, Paxton House waterwheel restoration, Hume Castle Preservation Trust, Whiteadder: Historic Heart of the Lammermuirs Project.

Gareth Baird, chairman, Fallago Environment Fund, said; “Over the past five years, the Fallago Environment Fund has been able to contribute to a variety of projects across the region, from village hall upgrades and archaeology projects to festivals, education initiatives, heritage restoration, the creation of a therapeutic garden and more. It’s extremely rewarding to be share the benefits of the Fallago Wind Farm in this way.”