Eyemouth seagull eggs will not be oiled

Eyemouth Community Council’s chairman James Anderson has hit out at Scottish Borders Council’s decision to take no action to control the town’s seagull population.

Mr Anderson had contacted the council to ask what the council’s plans were and he received the reply: “Scottish Borders Council are not undertaking the oiling of seagull eggs this year. This is due to a staffing resource issue.

“The oiling of seagull eggs can be undertaken by private pest control companies if a resident is in need of the service.”

A disappointed Mr Anderson responded: “I’m afraid this isn’t acceptable for Eyemouth given the problem we have with sea gulls.

“If this control is not kept in place we will be over run with gulls next year.”

Requesting support from the three East Berwickshire councillors for seagull eggs to be oiled, Mr Anderson added: “Gull numbers are on the rise and it takes one season of neglect for the numbers to raise so high they fight over resources. To hold back this service puts any attack by these birds firmly in the hands of SBC when they are directly responsible for removing number control measures.”