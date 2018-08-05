Eyemouth’s toon tidy for Beautiful Scotland competition

Beautiful Scotland judges will be in Eyemouth next week as part of the national competition and the community council wants the town to be looking its best.

Eyemouth Community Council chairman, James Anderson, said: “We feel Eyemouth is more than good enough to take part and want to showcase the pride folk have in their home town.

“We have also entered the quality of life awards to show off what the folk in the town do and how well they do it.

“This isn’t about one group: it’s about the entire town being shown in its best light.

“Judging is on August 8, at 9am and we will have the opportunity to take the judges around and show them how much effort goes into making our home town special.

“If anyone has anything they want us to add into the judging please get in touch.

“Any extra effort to have the town looking its best after a busy Herring Queen would be greatly appreciated.

“We will be organising a toon tidy for August 7, and hope as many groups and individuals can come out and do their bit.”