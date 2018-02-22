Eyemouth’s red bridge replaced by wider model

Eyemouth Harbour Trust has secured funding to replace the port’s footbridge - the red bridge - that spans the channel leading to the boat yard.

A new bridge will cost £225,000 and after they were awarded £84,088 from SSE and Clyde Wind Farm Ltd, match funding of £129,541 was then approved by Scottish Borders LEADER Programme and Scottish Borders SSE Sustainable Development Fund.

Eyemouth Harbour Trust and Eyemouth Marine Ltd, the new owners of the boat yard, will jointly meet the remaining £11,371 project costs.

The existing narrow, movable red bridge, which is 30 years beyond its original expected life, links the two sides of Eyemouth across the harbour, and is used by residents, visitors and local businesses.

It will be replaced by a new, modern, wider bridge, with an expected life-span of 120 years, which lifts to allow access for vessels up the Eye Water to the boat yard slip.

Patrick Flockhart, Eyemouth Marine Ltd said: “We are currently in the process of redeveloping and improving the boat yard, hopefully guaranteeing high quality jobs there for the future.

“The fixing of the red bridge makes us more secure in deciding on making these investment decisions.”

Christine Bell, business manager at Eyemouth Harbour Trust, said: “We’re speaking to consulting engineers with a view to putting it out to tender for a design and build contract in April and appointing a contractor in June. Construction is planned to start in late summer with completion in early 2019.”