Eyemouth’s fund raising efforts

The people of Eyemouth have received a very big thank you from Edinburgh Children’s Hospital after they raised almost £6000 for the charity in 2017.

The fundraising efforts came after two local youngsters, Isla and Aaron Purvis, were treated at the hospital after being born with a rare congenital disorder called Adams-Oliver Syndrome which can cause abnormal skin development and malformation of the limbs.

The youngsters’ parents Karen and Scott have been sky diving and marathon running; Isla and Aaron’s grandfather John Purvis, a member of The Podlies, recorded CDs and performed at events; Eyemouth Primary and High School have ECHC as their charity of the year; and Eyemouth Swimming Club collectively swam 52 miles in one night.

Also helping out is Nikki Robertson from Ayton, who is running two half marathons this year - Edinburgh and the Great North Run - after completing the Great North Run in 2017 and raising over £1300 for ECHC.

As a youngster Nikki was told that she may never walk properly due to the medical condition hydrocephalus.

“I wanted to give back to the people who saved my life and achieve a personal goal at the same time,” said Nikki who works for Berwickshire Housing Association.

Sue Diamond, for ECHC said: “We would like to thank everyone in Eyemouth who has made such an effort to fundraise for ECHC.”