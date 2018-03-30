Eyemouth’s eco centre on ice for now

An ambitious plan to convert Eyemouth Town Hall into a social eco-innovation centre has been put on ice.

The plans by Eyemouth and District Community Trust involved the conversion of the former town hall and burgh chambers buildings alongside adjacent office accommodation in a £1.8 million project.

Funding was in place from the Scottish Land Fund and the Robertson Trust with support from Scottish Borders Council through their Community Asset Transfer scheme. Funding was also being sought from The National Lottery.

But the trust has put their development plans on hold, a spokesperson explaining: “Over the past few months there has been a significant change in membership of the trust resulting in a review of our priorities in light of resources and time available.

“There are potential significant changes to community facilities in the town on the horizon - the proposed new primary school and a new management structure around Eyemouth Community Centre - and the trust feels the time is right to build partnerships with other town organisations and potential funding partners. “As a result, we intend to develop a new five-year strategy and are seeking interested and committed people to join the trust board to take forward this agenda.”