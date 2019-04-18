Eyemouth primary is a priority

Provision of a new primary school in Eyemouth is now a ‘priority’ for Scottish Borders Council.

At a meeting of the council’s executive this week it was agreed that Eyemouth Primary School should be considered as the next immediate primary school investment.

Councillors also agreed that full design process and costings (expected to be around £16m) should begin immediately while funding discussions continue with Scottish Government.

The school is currently running at 92% capacity, with the roll projected to continue to rise over the next five years, and its nursery class is oversubscribed. The nursery had capacity for 70 children who attended either a morning or afternoon session, but when the number of council-funded hours increased from 600 to 1400 per child and children were attending all day the maximum number of children it can accommodate is now 40 and demand is significantly exceeding supply.

On top of that both the condition and suitability of the school building was assessed as being poor.

Following last year’s public consultation sessions about the new school building, architect and design company Stallan-Brand has drawn up a review document in which they say: “The proposals have been developed to include a community library and touch down space, family support centre and an enhanced large multi-function community hall to host events such as the annual Herring Queen festival, and variety show.”

The current primary school occupies a site next to the old high school building, and the new primary school will be located there.

Primary School and early years facilities will require to remain operational during the construction of the new primary school which will occupy the site adjacent to the existing school with a frontage onto Coldingham Road. A new access road to the rear of the site will lead to an Extra Care facility and affordable housing to the south west, and the site to the north of the existing cemetery is expected to be used for a cemetery expansion.