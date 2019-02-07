Eyemouth PO will re-open at petrol station

Post office services are due to return to Eyemouth next month, at McColls, at Eyemouth Filling Station on the town’s Coldingham Road.

Once in its new home the post office will be open seven days a week, from 5am to 11pm.

Eyemouth has been without a post office since October last year when the High Street premises closed, and while welcoming news that post office services will resume in the town Borders MP John Lamont is disappointed that the Post Office could not find a more central location.

John Lamont MP said: “The closure of the Post Office in Eyemouth last year was a big blow to the community and it has affected many businesses, pensioners and other users.

“I’m glad that somewhere has now been identified. I would have preferred it if we could have found a more central location for the branch, but the priority should now be on getting our Post Office back.

“I have made it clear to senior management from Post Office HQ that the branch needs to be up and running as soon as possible – if it can be opened before March 15, all the better. Residents need to be confident that they will soon be able to access cash and other essential services locally.”

McColl’s Retail Group, COO Dave Thomas, said: We are delighted to be welcoming customers to our Eyemouth Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

“As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

The decision to reopen the branch has been taken but the Post Office is inviting customers to share their views at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 148830 until February 27, 2019.

Adam Williams, Post Office account executive said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”