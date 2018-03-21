Eyemouth PO has temporary postmaster

The Post Office has confirmed that Eyemouth Post Office re-opened on Friday, March 16, with Alistair Worters at the helm.

The town’s post office had closed the previous week.

South of Scotland MSP Paul Wheelhouse said: “Obviously, I’m very pleased that Post Office Limited has taken swift action to restore services as quickly as possible in response to concerns expressed on behalf of local customers and I want to thank Post Office Limited for their efforts to date.

“My team and I are keen to support efforts to find a sustainable, long term solution to ensure services are secured for the town.

“Eyemouth is, as we know, an agency branch and had operated as a privately owned and managed business, and I am greatly reassured that Post Office Limited aims to maintain a post office service in the community and I have had a commitment that its operations team will be working hard to achieve that aim.

“I understand that Post Office Limited will seek to ensure a local business will take on the running of the post office as part of either an existing or new retail offering.”

Chairman of Eyemouth Community Council, James Anderson said: “We are very relieved the post office has been reopened on a temporary basis. Alistair Worters has taken over, with Mel and Jean our regular faces behind the counter.

“The re-opening, must at some point become permanent. We will continue to push for this but what is vitally important is that our MP and MSPs push for much improved commission rates for post masters.

“Post office services on the high street have been squeezed so tight it’s becoming an unaffordable business to run and needs subsidised by another business.

“Words of support are all very well but what is needed to make Eyemouth post office successful is higher commissions for post masters.”