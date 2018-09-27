Eyemouth PO closes October 5

Eyemouth will once again be without a post office when the current business closes on Friday, October 5.

Less than a year ago Eyemouth Post Office was updated with a low-screened, open plan style Post Office service point integrated into the retail counter and opening times were increased to 51 hours, including all day Saturday.

However, since then one postmaster decided to quit back in March this year, and Alastair Worters who took over the role has also decided to call it a day, closing both the post office and gift shop.

“We are very sad that the post office is closing,” said Alastair.

“We have done what we can since March when it closed initially, but it has been running at a loss of £800 a month. We have lost £8000 in the period we have been open.”

Steven Simpson, area network changer manager for Post Office Limited, said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use the Eyemouth branch will be closing temporarily on Friday, October 5, 2018.

“I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the local community. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.”

Bank of Scotland are offering to help local people, particularly pensioners, cope with the impact of the closure of the Eyemouth post office from Friday, October 5.

Extra staff will be available at the Eyemouth branch of the Bank of Scotland on Wednesday, October 3 and Friday, October 5, to help pensioners through the steps needed to have their pension paid into the bank rather than the Post office.

To make a pre-booked appointment at the Eyemouth branch of the Bank of Scotland either call in to make the appointment or phone 01890 750760.

Pensioners will need to take with them a letter from the pension service and a house hold utility bill with their name on when they go for their appointment. Bank staff will do everything else, although pensioners will need to confirm with DWP that they agree to the change.

Other services such as parcel collections and returns, bill payments and stamps are offered by a number of local businesses.