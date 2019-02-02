Eyemouth Parish Church access plans

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Currently, worshippers access the church through the principal south-facing entrance, which can only be accessed after climbing two flights of stairs leading from Victoria Road.

Now, plans have been submitted on behalf of Eyemouth Parish Church which would see a new entrance created on the north-eastern side of the building, just below the Gothic spire. There will also be a small extension added between the church and the church halls, to allow wheelchair access between the two buildings.

A design statement accompanying the planning application reads: “The purpose of the proposals is to make the building not only more suitable for Sunday worship, but also available throughout the week for community activities.

“Both extensions to the building, the porch to the north elevation and the link to the south, are designed to be complementary, allowing the Gothic architecture of the existing building to dominate.

“Materials proposed are natural stone and glass. It is proposed to widen the opening from the pavement into the church grounds. This will reduce the bottleneck which occurs particularly after funerals.

“The proposed additional paved area within the grounds will provide space to meet, mingle and wait after events.

“The main entrance to the church will remain unchanged and can continue to be used for formal occasions by able bodied.

“The proposed new entrance will act as a welcome to all, and will be particularly suitable for community use of the church itself during the week.”