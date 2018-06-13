Eyemouth lifeboat crews rescue yacht

Both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched on Tuesday, June 12, after it was reported to the UK Coastguard that a 12 metre yacht had run aground trying to enter Eyemouth harbour at low tide.

With the yacht grounding heavily in the one metre swell, the inshore lifeboat passed a tow and held the yachts bow to the waves. The all weather lifeboat then took over the tow and working with the swell, moved the yacht slowly into the safety of deeper water.

Once clear of the shallows, the yacht was assessed for damage and water ingress. Content that hull had not been breached and its rudder and propeller undamaged, the yacht elected to head for the Firth of Forth.

Eyemouth lifeboat escorted the vessel a short distance to ensure all was well.