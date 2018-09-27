Eyemouth hosues on awards shortlist

Berwickshire Housing Association’s Acredale Phase 3 in Eyemouth has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Housing Project’ category at the first ever Scottish Procurement Association (SPA) Awards.

The 30 new affordable houses, built by Hart Builders Ltd, will be exclusively for social rent and are due to be completed in early November 2018.

Designed to complement existing homes in the area the houses increased levels of fabric efficiency which will ensure that they are more cost effective and easy to heat, with air source heat pumps providing hot water and space heating.

The awards ceremony at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow, is on Wednesday, October 3.

The mix of properties at Acredale include 13 x two bedroom, four-person semi-detached and terraced houses; 11 x three bedroom, six- person semi-detached and terraced houses; 4 x one bedroom, two person, first floor flats; and 2 x three bedroom wheelchair accessible flats.

BHA’s operations director Jean Gray said: “We are delighted that our Acredale development in Eyemouth has been shortlisted at the SPA Awards.

“BHA is committed to building high quality, energy efficient and affordable homes in our communities and undoubtedly the success of the Acredale project has been the innovative partnership with Hart Builders and our design team.

“The standard of the properties is excellent. They are designed and built to meet people’s needs but more importantly to ensure that those in fuel poverty can afford to live in our communities.

“Not only does this partnership with Hart Builders ensure value for money but our partnership also enables the development of a range of community benefits as well as much needed employment opportunities.”