Eyemouth High pupils make The Difference

Eyemouth High School is the first school to raise money for the Borders Macmillan Centre’s ‘Give Us A Hand - Help Us Expand’ appeal.

The school’s S3 charity fundraising group arranged a non-school uniform day and raised £300 after the NHS Borders charity The Difference launched its appeal calling on communities in the Borders to help raise the remaining funds needed to extend and refurbish the Borders Macmillan Centre at Borders General Hospital.

Brian Renwick, fundraising officer for The Difference, said: “We are really grateful to the students from Eyemouth for being the first school to make a contribution to our appeal, well done to them.

“The cost of realising this project is over £800,000. Macmillan Cancer Support has kindly pledged £400,000 with the rest to come from The Difference.

“The Difference already has over £200,000 to contribute towards the project and we have launched a public fundraising appeal to raise the remaining funds required, so we are looking for more schools, colleges and community groups to help get us there.”

Eyemouth High School teacher Mrs Sumerling, who works with the S3 charity group, added: “Our group has done a number of fundraising projects for national and international causes so it was really nice to do something for a project so close to home.”

The need to expand the Macmillan Centre is clear given that the number of new cancer cases in the region is expected to rise by 18% between 2018-122.

To support the appeal register via the website; call 01896 825520 or email thedifference@borders.scot.nhs.uk