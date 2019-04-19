Eyemouth High has the spirit and speed

Teams from Eyemouth High School and Galashiels Academy competed in the Greenpower Racing Scottish heats in electric kit cars they had built at school or college.

Students competed in the formula 24 and 24+ sections of the competition - the Eyemouth team were second in the F24+ section and won the spirit of Greenpower award for their teamwork, and Galashiels Academy team, in the DYW Borders-sponsored car, were fourth, tied in the distance record for the F24 section, their car travelling at 23.94 km.

Borders College staff supported the two schools at the heats held at East Fortune Airfield, East Lothian. College lecturer Dave Black took charge of the Galashiels Academy team and Mark Catto worked with Eyemouth High School.

Mark said: “I’m very proud of the Junior Eyemouth HS team, who have only been together for about five weeks and if they didn’t have the unfortunate incident in the second race, it was looking good for a podium finish. It was brilliant watching all three teams supporting and working with each other, and the effort that Dave Black (Gala) and Paul Watson (Eyemouth) put into these groups is immense.”

“Overall, four trophies was a brilliant result considering two of the teams had only been together for a few weeks, and the partnership between Borders College and Eyemouth HS can only go from strength to strength.”

Dave Black added: “It was a great day out for both teams and to get placed is testament to the effort that pupils from both schools put in, not only racing, but building and maintaining their cars.

“Both Mark and I were delighted for the Eyemouth team in getting placed and winning the ‘Spirit of Greenpower Award’.

“Personally, I’m delighted to see how the Greenpower project is expanding within the Borders as I was responsible, along with my students, for building the first Greenpower kit car four years ago. The project allows students to develop not only their knowledge and understanding of STEM subjects, but teamwork and cooperation.”

The winner of an IET Formula 24 race is the car that covers the greatest distance in 90 minutes, measured using a transponder provided to each team at each event. The winner of an IET Formula 24+ round is the car that covers the greatest distance in 60 minutes, measured using a transponder.