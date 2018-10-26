Eyemouth Harbour Trust vacancy

Eyemouth Harbour Trust has a board vacancy and is looking to appoint a trustees for a three year tenure.

The trust, established in 1797, is responsible for the care of the harbour, and creating an important socio-economic legacy in east Berwickshire.

“As a trust port, while we operate on broadly commercial lines, competing with private and local authority ports as well as other trust ports, we are essentially a not for profit organisation, meaning that all revenue is ploughed back in to the harbour’s facilities and services,” said a trust spokesperson.

The full board is required to have wide and relevant experience, and candidates will be expected to have skills and experience in commercial or marine management, harbour operations, administration or local community interests. Residence within a reasonable distance of the harbour and familiarity with local issues will be desirable.

Trustees, who are not remunerated, attend monthly meetings and devote up to two days per month to the work of the trust.

Closing date Friday, November 9. For an application form contact: Mrs Christine Bell, Business Manager, Eyemouth Harbour Trust, Gunsgreen Basin, Eyemouth, TD14 5SD, Tel: 018907 52494 E-mail: businessmanager@eyemouth-harbour.co.uk