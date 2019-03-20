Eyemouth harbour bridge replacement

The preparation work for replacing the Red Bridge linking Eyemouth harbour’s middle pier and Gunsgreen started this week.

Contractors Diack and Macaulay Ltd have set up the site and preparatory ground works for power supply for the new bridge. Installation of middle pier railings will also be carried during this initial phase and pedestrian access will continue.

However, from Monday, April 1 to Sunday, May 31, work will start on removing the existing bridge, plus substructure works, new bridge works, installation and commissioning of new bridge and there will be no pedestrian access during this phase.

A signed diversion will be in place - taking pedestrians in front of Dundee House, across the silver bridge, along Browns Bank and The Avenue bringing them outside Gunsgreen House.

Eyemouth Harbour Trust secured funding to replace the port’s footbridge - the red bridge - that spans the channel leading to the boat yard.

The new bridge will cost £225,000 - £84,088 from SSE and Clyde Wind Farm Ltd, and match funding of £129,541 from Scottish Borders LEADER Programme and Scottish Borders SSE Sustainable Development Fund.

Eyemouth Harbour Trust and Eyemouth Marine Ltd, the owners of the boat yard, will jointly meet the remaining £11,371 project costs.

The existing narrow, movable red bridge, which is 30 years beyond its original expected life, currently links the two sides of Eyemouth across the harbour, and is used by residents, visitors and local businesses. The new wider bridge will lift to allow access for vessels up the Eye Water to the boat yard slip.

Patrick Flockhart, Eyemouth Marine Ltd said: “We are redeveloping and improving the boat yard. The fixing of the red bridge makes us more secure in these investment decisions.”