Eyemouth harbour bridge

Work on replacing the red bridge at Eyemouth harbour got underway last week.

Principal contractors are Diack & Macaulay and last week they started the preparations for installation of the power supply for the new bridge, which will be hydraulically operated. This phase of the work is likely to be completed by Friday, May 17, and pedestrian access will be open while the work is done.

Eyemouth Harbour Trust, however, say that a short pedestrian diversion will be necessary behind the lifeboat station through Gunsgreen House car park for 3-4 days to allow access for a Hi-ab lorry on site to install a working platform on the quay wall next to the bridge.

From Monday, May 20, until Wednesday, July 17, removal of the existing bridge, substructure works, new bridge works and installation and commissioning of the new bridge will mean there will be no pedestrian access during this phase. All efforts will be made to open the new bridge earlier but this cannot be guaranteed.

A signed diversion will be put in place which will take pedestrians along in front of Dundee House, across the silver bridge, along Browns Bank, The Avenue to bring them outside Gunsgreen House behind the Lifeboat Station.

Once complete the new bridge will open to allow access to Eyemouth boat yard.