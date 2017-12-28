Eyemouth flooding solution

The flooding problems that have plagued Eyemouth’s Church Street in recent years should soon be resolved.

Eyemouth Town Community Council is inviting Church Street residents to a public meeting on January 29, 2018, at 6pm in Eyemouth Community Centre where Scottish Water officials will detail the work they will be doing on Church Street and how it will impact residents.

A spokesperson at Scottish Water said: “We have recently updated the Eyemouth Community Council on progress to find a solution to help with the problems of flooding in Church Street. We are hoping to meet with the members and community in the new year to discuss further and next steps.”

Community council chairman James Anderson said: “We have been in regular contact with Scottish Water and contacted every official possible to add their support to the final push for repairs.”