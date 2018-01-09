Eyemouth flood response

The Eyemouth Response Team was in action on January 2, and such is the growing expertise of the team that they managed to put up flood barriers at the end of the harbour in under 20 minutes.

Part of the harbour was closed from 9pm on January 2 until 8am the following morning and the flood barriers deployed as a precaution following a flood warning for the slip way on Harbour Road from both Scottish Borders Council and SEPA (the Scottish Environment Protection Agency).

Weather conditions deteriorated again on Saturday, January 6, and once again the local response team was quick to warn the public to stay safe.

A post on their Facebook page said: “As much as the sea looks spectacular tonight, please take photos and watch it from a safe distance!! Please stay away from the harbour end and the bantry.”