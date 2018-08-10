Eyemouth enjoys another superb Herring Festival

It’s official - Eyemouth really knows how to party and come rain or shine they have just completed the town’s 74th Herring Queen Festival in style.

Whether it was getting absolutely drenched during Monday’s fancy dress - the rain turning cardboard costumes to papier mache - or making sandcastles in the sunshine, young and old have had a whale of a time in Eyemouth over the past week.

The beach games competitors are in the frame on Eyemouth beach.

“Thank you to everyone who supported EHQ this week,” said organisers who estimate that there were between 4-5000 people at the fireworks display on the Saturday evening.

“The weather tried its best to muck things up on Sunday/Monday but we were having none of it.

“It has been a fantastic week topped off with the most amazing firework display from Pyromancer Fireworks yet again.”

Writing a message on the Eyemouth Herring Queen Facebook page, one visitor to the town said: “We were visiting and were lucky enough to catch your parade and fireworks! It was all absolutely brill! What a fantastic community spirit you all have. Well done everyone.”

The Eyemouth Herring Queen torchlight and pyjama parade on Saturday evening.

As the week drew to a close people turned out for the torchlight procession and pyjama parade and to watch the fireworks display over the harbour, given by Pyromancers.

Another Facebook post read: “Many folk could have just left their homes to wave to the procession, then gone back indoors. Hundreds of folk could have been able to see the brilliant fireworks from the comfort of their own gardens. Thousands didn’t though. They came out to enjoy the company of others, and enjoy the community spirit, which the EHQ team works so hard to maintain. Thank you so much.”

results from the week

Best Dressed House - McFarlaine Hallydown; Best Dressed Boat - Jimahnie Caribbean Queen; Best Dressed shop Window - Occasions; Nerf Gun Shoot out - adult winner was Bing and children’s winner was Keiran.

One of the entries in Saturday's wacky races competition.

Sandcastle Competition: Under 5s - Caitlyn Gibson; 6-9 years - James Small; 10–16 years - Megan Wonnacott; Groups - Ollie Zane and Bruce.

Scavenger Hunt, Under 5 - Jacob Renton & Daisy Atkinson, Archie and Penny Pattinson; 6 -9 - Kayleigh Scott; 10 & over - Nair & Safia Chemali. Dry Boat Race: winners - Still Auld Gits; best fancy dress - the Groovy Chicks.

Retro Quiz - Jimmy be good. Deal or No Deal: junior winner - Stuart Haddow; adult - Andrew Young.

Oblo Quiz - Quizlamic Extrememists. Treasure Map Holiday prize - Fiona Mather. Grand prize draw (holiday) - Cleo Crowe.

Serious work at the sandcastle competition when you're building a castle for My Little Pony.

Mini golf: 4-6 years - Marty McCulloch; 7-9 years - Zara McDonald; 10-13 years - Spencer McCulloch; 14-16 years - Chloe Bates.

Pet show: rabbits and rodents - Floppy (the Haddows); any other animal - Mish Hindhaugh; puppies - Bonnie (Olive Dougal); small dogs - Eli (Owen Charles); medium dogs - Woody (Audrina Green); large dogs - Cora (Carys Charles).

Fancy Dress

The heavens opened just when Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival’s fancy dress parade was in full flight but they battled on regardless despite being soaked through and some of the fancy dress costumes falling victim to the downpour.

There were an impressive 60 entries and over 100 people taking part in the fancy dress competition - a testament to the town’s community spirit and residents being prepared to join in the festival events.

The results were:

The heavens opened during the fancy dress parade but competitors battled on regardless.

Best Dressed Buggies - Thomas the tank engine (Noah Wilson); 0-2years - lightning McHerring Queen (Harry Harland age 2); 3-5 years - Goldilocks (Audrina Green age 3); 6-8 years - hot air balloon (Ryan Walker age 7); 9-13 years - party animal (Ethan White age 10); 14 and over - Marilyn Monroe (Terry Robertson).

Groups - a night at the funfair (Keeley Jo Virtue, Vinnie Gilchrist, Nelle Walker, Eddie Buchan, Elsie Buchan, Kallie Tennant); Glenda Jappy Memorial Trophy (overall) - baby sharks (Ollie Virtue, Evie Virtue, Eliza Virtue, Cassie Black, Cleo Crowe, Amy Bruce, Zane Bruce).

One of the group entries in the fancy dress celebrated the 70th anniversary of the NHS.