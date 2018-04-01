Eyemouth cruise workshop highlights tourism benefits

The cruise ship industry around the British coast is on the increase and this year will see 113 ships, bringing 170,000 passengers to the River Forth (Edinburgh).

Although the trend is for larger ships there are also more expedition vessels looking for smaller ports which is why CruiseForth have organised a cruise industry workshop at Gunsgreen House, Eyemouth, on Thursday, April 26. Eyemouth port now hosts cruise ship calls.

Cruise lines and their shore-based agents are always looking for new destinations and the CruiseForth Project connects businesses within 90 minutes of the Forth (including the Borders) with the opportunities from cruise ship visits. These include day visits, overnight in port, cruise and stay trips.

The free workshop at Eyemouth starts at 9.30am and will be finished by 12.30pm. Register with Peter Wilson, at CruiseForth, by emailing info@cruiseforth.com.