Eyemouth Co-op’s local fund

Eyemouth Co-op customers have helped three local charities to the tune of almost £6,500 through the company’s local community fund.

Every time Co-op members shop at their local store 1% of what they spend on selected own-brand products and services goes to the local community fund. Money raised from shopping bag sales is added to the total and across the country Co-op members have raised over £20 million for their communities.

Last Saturday, Eyemouth Co-op handed over cheques to the three latest recipients: Eyemouth Herring Queen (social inclusion) £2129; Eyemouth/Coldingham/St Abbs First Responders (health) £2207; Eyemouth 1st Brownies & Rainbows (young people) £2101.

The organisations that will be funded in the coming year are Eyemouth & District Community Trust, St Abbs Lifeboat and Connect Berwickshire Youth Project.