Eyemouth boat yard plans will secure its future

Plans to ensure the future of Eyemouth boatyard’s include replacing the existing sheds with buildings tall enough to cope with modern vessels.

Eyemouth Marine Ltd has submitted two planning applications to Scottish Borders Council, to demolish the existing sheds at the boat yard at Browns Bank at Eyemouth harbour, and replace them with new buildings in the same area.

The planning statement reads: “The re-development will raise the height of all three sheds and enclose the largest, allowing paint and coatings to be applied year round and to a better quality finish.”

The EML slipways do not have the height to accommodate the largest fishing vessels in the harbour undercover, so they have to be worked on outside, limiting certain work to the summer months, when boats need to be out fishing.

The increased ridge height in the central shed to a maximum height of 18.5m will allow boats, and their telecoms and radar equipment, to be worked on inside.

“It is proposed that the existing arrangements of three separate pitched roofs will be replaced with a single roof spanning over the whole shed area with a raised central section (to a maximum height of 18.5m). This will allow the necessary maximum height to be achieved while existing eaves heights to the east and west can be close to the existing ones.

“To enable the redevelopment to take place within this confined site while it remains operational, a carefully phased programme of demolition and rebuilding is essential.

“The yard’s key focus is on repair, maintenance and refitting of fishing vessels, commercial workboats and RNLI craft. It is EML’s objective to provide excellence in quality of work and customer service to attract new business, including from the leisure craft sector which it currently is unable to cater for.

“If the redevelopment does not proceed, the downward cycle that the boatyard was stuck in prior to EML’s inception will continue. As the RNLI move their fleet to road-transportable Shannons, unless we can match the facilities and skills of the RNLI’s own repair yard in Poole, we will gradually see the decline of RNLI repair work.”