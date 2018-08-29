Extra care homes to be built in Duns

Local Democracy Reporter

Trust Housing Association is leading the project which includes 49 self-contained homes with communal facilities and on-site support staff, 19 of them stand-alone bungalows. Additional funding will be provided by the Scottish Government and private borrowing and Scottish Borders Council is currently in the process of selling the land to the housing association.

Extra care housing is based on self-contained flats, rather than small rooms as in residential care, and offers care and support for those who need this service up to 24 hours per day.

At a meeting of the council’s executive committee last week, councillors voted to approve the contribution of £1,735,237 to Trust Housing Association for the project.

Speaking in favour of providing the funding to the housing association, Mid-Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley said: “The building of 49 extra care homes is extremely welcome but they are merely a drop in the ocean, there is a need for much more.

“Because of the way Scottish Government funding works for housing, if we miss this window and don’t invest we may put at risk millions in funding.”

Planning permission for the development has already been granted, despite objections from some Duns residents concerned that their privacy would be impacted by the two-storey block of flats overlooking their properties.

A spokesperson for Trust Housing Association said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Scottish Borders Council to develop extra care housing in Duns as part of the council’s integrated strategic plan for older people’s housing, care and support.

“The development, which will deliver a housing and care service along with the facility to provide meals, is planned to be on site later this year and is scheduled to be completed during the summer of 2020.

“This is a great opportunity to extend our provision of extra care housing across the country and continue our partnership with the council, building on the success of our extra care development in Galashiels.

“Extra care housing promotes independent living for older people by providing safety, security and peace of mind for customers and their families.”