Eric from Etal wins £64,000 on quiz show

A long-held ambition to be on ITV’s ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’ has paid off handsomely for an Etal man.

Eric Musgrave won £64,000 on the iconic quiz show last week and now has applications in for Pointless, The Chase and University Challenge Alumni.

“The whole experience was fantastic,” said Eric. “I couldn’t have gone any higher without risking £31,000.

“I was introduced as ‘Eric Musgrave from Berwick-on-Tweed’ because the production team decided no one would have heard of Etal,” said the 63-year-old fashion business writer, who moved north from Kent last year.

He got up to £1,000 before the hooter went for the end of the show. Then he was back in the chair to correctly answer questions about Muhammad Ali and Cate Blanchett - thanks to last minute research.

“I did honestly begin to think it was my lucky day when those questions came up.” he admits.

He used his ‘Ask The Audience’ lifeline on question 7, then question 11 (worth £64,000) to identify the correct symbol for an octothorp, snookered him until he took advice from host Jeremy Clarkson.

“He may not be everyone’s favourite person but right now I love the guy,” said Eric.

“I had no idea about Question 12 for £125,000, so I took my money and said goodnight.

“Putting aside false modesty, I reckon I earned my £64,000 -even though it is tantalising to think that with two more correct answers I’d have won four times that sum.”

He acknowledges, however, that he made his wife, Jane, a nervous wreck.

“I daren’t think what she’d have said if I’d lost that £31,000,” he said. “As it is, it’s a great start to the new year. It’s not a sum on which I can retire but it’s nice to be able to give our three children something.

“I feel so privileged to have had the chance to go on the programme and I’m delighted to have won £64,000.