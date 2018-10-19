Episcopal churches unite

The three Scottish Episcopal churches of St.Mary’s at Coldstream, Christ Church at Duns and St.Ebba’s at Eyemouth are advertising jointly for an ordained priest-in-charge for the newly formed Berwickshire Group of churches.

The full-time priest-in-charge will initially serve Duns and Eyemouth, and will take over at Coldstream on the retirement of their part-time rector Jeffry Smith. Christ Church, Duns and St Ebba, Eyemouth, are currently without a priest. He/she will have oversight of the three congregations respecting their individual traditions, ethos and history.

Christ Church, Duns

St Ebba was established in Eyemouth by the then Rector of Christ Church Duns in 1885 and the Coldstream charge was served from Duns until 1898. Christ Church Duns was the mother church of the Episcopal churches in Berwickshire and although it has retained some links with these two churches, they have been tenuous for many years until the formation of the Berwickshire Group of Episcopal churches this year.

A spokesman said: “It is anticipated that this will be an exciting and formative time for all three churches, enabling us to forge new relationships between the congregations and helping us to co-ordinate our vision(s) for the future. It is stressed that this will mean the continuance and not the closure of any of the three churches.”