Nominations for Tweed Forum 2018 river champion are open

The search is on in the Borders and north Northumberland for the Tweed Forum’s 2018 River Champion.

Now in its third year, the award acknowledges an individual from any walk of life who has shown an outstanding commitment to the protection and enhancement of the River Tweed and the natural, built and cultural heritage of its surroundings.

Last year’s Tweed Forum River Champion was Jim Sinclair, a farmer from Galashiels, who was chosen in recognition of his efforts to integrate farming, forestry and conservation, and for his enthusiasm for land and water management education.

The first winner, in 2016, was Coldstream’s Frank Turnbull who continues to encourage and promote the control of invasive plant species on the riverbanks.

The award is open to anyone from the Scottish Borders or north Northumberland and the public are being asked to nominate anyone they feel deserves special recognition for their work protecting and preserving the Tweed and its surroundings.

Luke Comins, director of Tweed Forum, said; “We know that a small army of unsung heroes are constantly working to protect the River Tweed, its tributaries and surroundings.

“Like us, they recognise the important role that the river plays in the Borders and north Northumberland and are keen to preserve and enhance it for future generations.”

Nominations close on Friday, September 7, 2018. Full details are on the Tweed Forum’s website at www.tweedforum.org/riverchampion.