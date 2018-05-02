How to rescue sea animals

If you’ve ever wondered how to rescue a whale, dolphin or a seal, now’s your chance to find out.

The voluntary marine animal rescue charity BDMLR (British Divers Marine Life Rescue) are running a marine mammal medic course in Eyemouth on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

The £90 all day course has been developed to train members of the public on how to safely rescue stranded whales, dolphins, porpoises and seals.

You do not need to be a diver but there is a minimum age limit of 16 years. The course consists of a morning lectures followed by practical sessions in the afternoon in the sea, using life sized (and weight) whale, dolphin and seal models.

Bring a packed lunch and drysuit or wetsuit with boots.

The Hippodrome, Harbour Road, Eyemouth. Book at www.bdmlr.org.uk