Great Borders River Clean takes place again this weekend

Organiser Tom Rawson with some of the rubbish taken from the riverbanks.

In Berwickshire, volunteers will meet at Chirnside on Saturday at 10am at Crosshill Car Park; and in Coldstream at 1.30pm at Coldstream Bridge; and in Earlston Square at 10am on Sunday.

Anyone wishing to join in should visit facebook.com/greentweed.eco for details.

Organiser, Melrose teacher Tom Rawson said: "Individuals really can make a measurable, positive difference. This weekend marks a great weekend of environmental action as communities and groups come together in support of the natural world and the global leaders working so hard to reach agreements at COP26.

“The last event saw nearly 500 volunteers clear over 3,000kg of rubbish from Borders river systems.